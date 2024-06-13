Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar suing media company over his firing as pregame radio host

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar has sued a digital media company over his firing as a pregame radio host for placing a bet on a sportsbook app last year. According to court documents, Kosar is seeking $850,000 in damages from BIGPLAY, a company he worked with and its CEO Kendall Myles. In the lawsuit, Kosar alleges the company breached its contract. He also claims Myles “verbally assaulted” him. Kosar made a $19,000 ceremonial bet on the Browns beating the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. He alleges Myles told him at a charity event that he had to place the wager as part of his contract. Soon after, the Browns removed him from broadcasts citing the NFL’s rules prohibiting employees from betting on games.

