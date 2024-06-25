Former Brighton coach De Zerbi to join French league club Marseille

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Roberto De Zerbi is poised to become Marseille’s new coach after the French league club announced it has reached an “agreement in principle.” De Zerbi, who left Brighton after two seasons in charge, led the Premier League club to its highest ever top-flight finish of sixth, then to the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Marseille said in a statement late Monday it is “currently working with all parties involved to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach and his staff on the OM bench, and to prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.” De Zerbi will replace Jean-Louis Gasset, who retired at the end of the French league season.

