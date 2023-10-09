Former Brazil national team coach Tite takes over at Flamengo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite has taken charge of Flamengo. The 62-year-old Tite signed a contract that will run until the end of 2024. The Rio de Janeiro club said on its social media channels that Tite’s staff would include the assistant coaches who worked under him during the six years he was in charge of Brazil. Tite has been out of work since Brazil’s World Cup quarter-final elimination by Croatia in December. He will take control of his first match for Flamengo when it meets Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game on Oct. 19.

