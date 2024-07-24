Former Brazil defender Sylvinho renews contract as Albania head coach

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation has renewed its contract with Brazilian head coach Sylvinho with the aim of qualifying for the 2025 Nations League and reaching the World Cup a year later for the first time. The 50-year-old Sylvinho took over in January 2023. He led the team to the Euro 2024 finals but took just one point in the group stages against Italy, Croatia and Spain. It was Albania’s second appearance at a major tournament, following its involvement at Euro 2016 under Italian coach Gianni de Biasi. The new contract runs until December 2025.

