Former Brazil coach Tite fired at Flamengo, Filipe Luis to replace him

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazil coach Tite has been fired at Flamengo, his first job after taking the national team to the past two World Cups. His replacement for the rest of the year will be former Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis. He was a multi-champion at the Rio de Janeiro club and coach of one of its youth divisions. Tite’s contract ran until the end of the year. Last week, Flamengo was knocked out by Uruguay’s Penarol in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. It is currently fourth in the Brazilian league, 11 points behind leader Botafogo.

