Former Brazil coach Scolari confirms he’s retiring

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Felipe Scolari has confirmed his retirement as a club coach. The 74-year-old Brazilian made his farewell after Athletico’s 3-0 home win on Sunday against Botafogo in the final round of the Brazilian championship. That victory secured the team sixth spot and a place in next year’s Copa Libertadores. Scolari says “I end this chapter very well.” On the international stage he led Brazil to its last World Cup title in 2002 and took Portugal to the final of the European Championship in 2004.

