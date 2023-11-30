Former Brazil and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis says he’ll retire at season’s end

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazil, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea defender Filipe Luis says he will retire at the end of the season, meaning he will likely play his last game for Flamengo on Sunday at the Maracana Stadium. The 38-year-old left back made the decision after playing through several injuries this year. Luis said in a video published in his club’s social media channels that he wanted to play until age 45, “but unfortunately that is not possible.” His likely last match will be against Cuiabá in the penultimate round of the Brazilian league.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.