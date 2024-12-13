Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos officially transfers to Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has its starting quarterback for next season. And the Seminoles are counting on Boston College standout Thomas Castellanos working out better than their last journeyman QB. The 5-foot-9 Georgia native started 20 games for the Eagles over the last two seasons, throwing for 3,614 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also ran for 1,307 yards and 15 scores. He also played at UCF. He was injured and then benched in early November. Five days later, he announced plans to enter the transfer portal. Castellanos replaces DJ Uiagalelei, another two-time transfer who played just five games in 2024 because of a hand injury.

