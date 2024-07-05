Former Bosnian tennis player given 6-year ban for match-fixing

LONDON (AP) — A former tennis player from Bosnia-Herzegovina has bee banned for six years after admitting to match-fixing violations. Jasmina Tinjić, 33, who was ranked as high as 236th in 2013, did not contest the charges relating to “corrupt activity” in 2017 and 2018. The International Tennis Integrity Agency says the charges included “contriving the outcome of matches, facilitating wagering, receiving money in return for not giving best efforts in matches, and failure to report corrupt approaches.” The ban was backdated and ends in May 2028.

