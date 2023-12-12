Former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos becomes TCU’s defensive coordinator

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Former Boise State head coach Andy Avalos has been named TCU’s new defensive coordinator. Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes announced the hiring of Avalos on Monday, a day after the decision was made to not bring Joe Gillespie back for a third season running the TCU defense. Avalos was 10 games into his third season as Boise State’s head coach when he was fired in mid-November with a 22-14 overall record. He was a former Broncos player and assistant coach who was Oregon’s defensive coordinator before that.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.