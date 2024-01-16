Former Blue Jays star Jose Bautista buys second tier Las Vegas Lights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Toronto Blue Jays star Jose Bautista has bought the majority stake in the Las Vegas Lights of the second tier United Soccer League Championship. Bautista was a six-time All-Star with a career 344 home runs and 975 RBIs over 15 seasons. His signature moment came in Game 5 of the 2015 AL Division Series against Texas when Bautista flipped his bat after hitting a three-run homer. The Lights started play in 2018. They finished last among 12 teams in the Western Conference in 2023 with three wins, 21 losses and 10 draws, failing to make the playoffs, and open this season at Memphis on March 9.

