Former Blue Jays pitcher Ryu returns to South Korea’s Hanwha Eagles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu has agreed to return to his former South Korean baseball club, becoming the most expensive player in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The Hanwha Eagles club announced that the 36-year-old Ryu signed an eight-year, 17 billion won ($12.8 million) contract to rejoin the team. Ryu, a left-hander, played six seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers and spent four years with the Blue Jays. He recorded 78 wins and 48 losses with a 3.27 ERA in 10 major league seasons.

