Former Blackhawks forward and Hall of Fame executive Bill Hay has died

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former Chicago Blackhawks forward and Hall of Fame executive Bill Hay has died. He was 88. Hockey Canada confirmed Hay’s death. Hay was the president and chief operating officer for the organization from 1990-1995. A cause of death was not provided. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says Hay “lived a remarkable hockey life that reflected the very best of our sport.” Hay played eight NHL seasons with Chicago. He was the NHL rookie of the year for the 1959-60 season, when he had 24 goals and 30 assists in 70 games. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961.

