Former big leaguer Billy Bean has leukemia, and MLB is honoring him with a charity auction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former big league outfielder Billy Bean, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. MLB launched its winter meetings charity auction, which benefits Stand Up To Cancer in honor of Bean and Catalina Villegas, MLB’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She was diagnosed in March with breast cancer and appeared at a news conference promoting the auction. Bean, 59, played for Detroit, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego, appearing in six seasons. He publicly came out as gay in 1999, the second major leaguer to do so.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.