Former batting champion Tim Anderson and Miami Marlins finalize $5 million, 1-year contract

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson and the Miami Marlins have finalized a $5 million, one-year contract. Anderson became Miami’s first big free agent addition of the offseason. The Chicago White Sox declined a $14 million option in November, ending a $25 million, six-year contract for the two-time All-Star. The 30-year-old Anderson had spent all eight of his major league seasons with the White Sox. After leading the major leagues with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest of his big league career, ahead of his .240 average in 2018.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.