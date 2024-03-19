Former Barcelona player Arda Turan found guilty of tax fraud in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Barcelona player Arda Turan has been found guilty of tax fraud in Spain and sentenced to a one-year prison sentence that was suspended. The Spanish court says the former Turkey midfielder committed two counts of tax fraud in 2015 and 2016. He has been fined 630,000 euros. Spanish tax officials have caught several soccer stars for tax fraud over the past decade, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho. None of these players or coaches have gone behind bars. Sentences for less than two years can be suspended for first-time offenders in Spain.

