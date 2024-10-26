Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin advances to the WTA tournament final in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has advanced to the final of the Pan Pacific Open with a 6-4, 6-4 win over ninth-seeded Katie Boulter. Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020 and was French Open finalist the same year. She broke the British player’s serve in the seventh game of the second set Saturday and served out to win the match for her best tournament performance of the season. The 25-year-old American was ranked as high as No. 4 early in 2020, but a series of injuries, including ankle and quadricep ailments, has seen her ranking drop to its current 155.

