Former Australian Open champion Kenin upset by 113th-ranked Rodionova at Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin has been upset in straight sets by No. 113-ranked Arina Rodionova in the second round of the Brisbane International. Kenin was constantly under pressure on her serve but had chances in both sets of a 7-5, 7-6 (7) loss to the 34-year-old Australian player. Kenin was seeded 14th in Brisbane, a key tune-up tournament for the Australian Open starting Jan. 14 in Melbourne.

