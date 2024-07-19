Former Australian IOC official and Olympian Kevan Gosper dies aged 90

SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian Olympic Committee says former high-ranking IOC member and Australian Olympian Kevan Gosper has died aged 90. The AOC said in a statement that Gosper died Friday after a short illness. Gosper won an Olympic silver medal on Australia’s 4-x-400-meter track relay team at the 1956 Melbourne Games before becoming more well-known as one of the country’s top sports administrators. The former Australian Olympic Committee president was an IOC member from 1977 to 2013, when he was made an honorary member. Gosper served on the IOC Executive Board on two occasions from 1986-1990 and 1995-1999 and served two stints as an IOC vice-president.

