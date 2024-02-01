Former Auburn star receiver, College Football Hall of Famer Terry Beasley dies at 73

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn star receiver and College Football Hall of Famer Terry Beasley has died. Moody, Alabama, police chief Reece Smith says Beasley’s death is being investigated as a possible suicide. Beasley was 73. He suffered a number of concussions during his playing career and dealt with decades of health problems. Beasley was a first-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 1972. He played three seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1975 because of injuries and later was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the NFL on the effects of brain injuries. It was settled in 2016.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.