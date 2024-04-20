Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway plans transfer to rival Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway plans to transfer to rival Alabama. The former five-star recruit, who played for the Tigers as a freshman, told On3.com of his plans. Holloway started 26 games for the Tigers, averaging 7.3 points and 2.7 assists, including a 24-point game against Indiana on Dec. 9. He struggled at times with his outside shooting, making 30.2% of his 3-point shots and going just 4 of 19 over Auburn’s final eight games. Holloway was rated as the No. 18 prospect overall last year, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.