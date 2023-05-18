Former Auburn AD Jacobs retiring after nearly 4 decades in college athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Auburn administrator Jay Jacobs is retiring after nearly four decades in college athletics. Jacobs is stepping down at the end of June after spending the last five years as Florida’s associate AD for external affairs. The 62-year-old Jacobs spent 13 years as Auburn’s athletics director and won the 2010 national championship with coach Gene Chizik and Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton. He says “winning championships, those always are fun, but when I think about my career, I think about the people and the relationships and how people have enriched my life. Just good people everywhere.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.