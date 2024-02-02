Former Astros closer Giles, top prospect Waldrep among non-roster invites by Braves

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Houston Astros closer Ken Giles and top prospect Hurston Waldrep are among 23 non-roster players invited to spring training by the Atlanta Braves. The six-time reigning NL East champion will have a total of 60 players in their big league camp at North Port, Florida, including 37 members of the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old Giles was signed to a minor-league deal. He had 34 saves for Houston’s World Series-winning team in 2017, notched 26 while splitting the following season between the Astros and Blue Jays, and added 23 saves for Toronto in 2019. But Giles has been plagued by injuries since then.

