Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil retires at 34

ISTANBUL (AP) — Former Germany midfielder Mesut Özil has retired from soccer at the age of 34. The 2014 World Cup winner says injuries made it “more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.” His immediate retirement brings an early end to his season with Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir. He made only seven appearances for the team. Özil won the Spanish league title with Real Madrid in 2012 and the FA Cup four times with Arsenal. His international career ended abruptly in 2018 when he quit the Germany squad citing “racism and disrespect.”
FILE - Germany's Mesut Oezil is seen during a soccer friendly match between Germany and Australia in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Wednesday, March 25, 2015.
FILE - German soccer players from left: Lukas Podolski, Jerome Boateng and Mesut Ozil celebrate on stage at the World Cup German team victory ceremony, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Tuesday July 15, 2014.
FILE - Istanbul Basaksehir's new signing Mesut Ozil, second left, poses for the media with his wife Amine Gulse Ozil, left, their daughter Eda and team's president Goksel Gumusdag during his official presentation in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
