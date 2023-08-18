Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott retires at age 34

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has retired from soccer at age 34 after an 18-year career. Walcott scored 129 goals in 560 games for Southampton, Arsenal and Everton. He made 47 appearances for England. Walcott began and ended his career with Southampton, breaking into the first team at age 16 in 2005 and returning to St. Mary’s in 2020. At age 17 Walcott was surprisingly named in Sven-Goran Eriksson’s squad for the 2006 World Cup and holds the record of being the country’s youngest-ever player. He scored eight goals for England.

