Former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell dies at 54 after short illness

LONDON (AP) — Former Arsenal and Everton forward Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54. Arsenal announced the death and says Campbell died “after a short illness.” Campbell scored 59 goals in 228 appearances for Arsenal and helped it win the league title in 1991. He also won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winner’s Cup with the London-based team before moving to Nottingham Forest in 1995. A brief spell in Turkish soccer also followed before Campbell joined Everton in March 1999. Campbell netted 51 goals in 164 matches for Everton and was also the team’s first Black captain.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.