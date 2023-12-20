Former Argentine soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi hospitalized in Uruguay with shoulder fracture

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Former Argentine soccer player Ezequiel Lavezzi has been hospitalized in the beachfront Uruguayan city of Punta del Este with a shoulder blade fracture. A police report obtained by The Associated Press says the 38-year-old Lavezzi was found with the injury at 5 a.m. after he attended a party in his mansion. Lavezzi played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, San Lorenzo and the Argentine national team. He was taken to the Sanatorio Cantegril hospital with his girlfriend. The police report says “it is unknown how the injury came about.” Lavezzi retired in 2019 after a spell at Chinese club Hebei Fortune.

