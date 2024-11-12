Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli takes over at French club Rennes

RENNES (AP) — Former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli is taking over at French league side Rennes. The 64-year-old is returning to French soccer following a previous stint with Marseille. Rennes says Sampaoli has signed a 1 1/2-year contract. Sampaoli replaces Julien Stephan, who was dismissed last week. Rennes is looking for a jolt after a mediocre spell that saw the team slump to 13th place in the standings, 18 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain. Sampaoli was in charge of Argentina at the 2018 World Cup.

