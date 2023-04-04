Former Angers president in custody in money laundering case

ANGERS, France (AP) — Former Angers president Said Chabane has been taken into custody to be questioned as part of a money laundering investigation. French media reports that the case is being handled by the Bobigny prosecutor’s office in the Paris region. The reports say the case focuses on suspicious financial transactions and the role of player agents in transfers made by the struggling French soccer club. Chabane is also facing sexual assault accusations in a separate case. He resigned from Angers last month and was replaced by his son. The Bobigny prosecutor’s office did not immediately answer a request for comment from The Associated Press.

