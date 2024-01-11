Former All-Star reliever Shane Greene among 3 more RHPs that Rangers sign to minor deals

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former All-Star reliever Shane Greene is among three more right-handers who have been signed by the Texas Rangers to minor league contracts with invitations to spring training. The World Series champions announced the deals with Greene, Jonathan Holder, and Austin Pruitt. That comes about two weeks after veteran reliever Diego Castillo was in a group of three other right-handers signed to contracts that designated them as non-roster invitees to spring training. The 35-year-old Greene joined the Chicago Cubs organization last June, and made two scoreless relief appearances. He was an American League All-Star in 2019, when had had 23 saves and a career-low 2.30 ERA over 65 relief appearances split between Detroit and Atlanta.

