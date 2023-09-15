Former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones honored after retiring as an Oriole

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was honored before Friday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Earlier in the day, Jones signed a ceremonial contract and retired with the franchise with which he spent the bulk of his career. Jones played 11 of his 14 seasons in the majors with Baltimore, earning five All-Star appearances, four Gold Gloves and one Silver Slugger award. He was a key part of playoff teams in 2012, 2014 and 2016. Since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954, Jones ranks fourth among Orioles in hits, fifth in homers, RBIs and runs, eighth in games played and 10th in stolen bases.

