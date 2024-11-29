Former All-Star closer Fernando Rodney signs with Hamilton of Ontario’s Intercounty Baseball League

TORONTO (AP) — Former All-Star closer Fernando Rodney has signed to pitch for the Hamilton Cardinals of Ontario’s Intercounty Baseball League for the 2025 season. The team announced Rodney’s signing in a news release posted Thursday. Rodney recorded 327 saves over 17 seasons with 11 big league clubs. He led the AL with 48 saves for Seattle in 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.