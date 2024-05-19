Former All-Pro running back David Johnson retires after 8 seasons in the NFL

PHOENIX (AP) — Former All-Pro running back David Johnson has said he’s retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 32-year-old made the announcement on Instagram on Sunday. Johnson had his All-Pro season for the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, leading the NFL with 2,118 total yards from scrimmage, including 1,239 rushing and 879 receiving. Johnson injured his left wrist in the opening game of the 2017 season and was eventually put on injured reserve. He bounced back to run for 940 yards in 2018, but could never quite reach the heights of his breakout season two years prior.

