Former All-Pro cornerback Pat Fischer dies at age 84

Former NFL cornerback Pat Fischer has died. He was 84. A Washington Commanders spokesperson said the family informed the team of Fischer’s death. A cause of death was not immediately available. Fischer was an All-Pro selection in 1964 and was a three-time Pro Bowl pick during his 17 seasons in the league from 1961-77. He played his first seven with the St. Louis Cardinals and his final 10 with Washington. Before that, he played safety, tailback and quarterback at Nebraska, roughly a two-hour drive from where he grew up in St. Edward closer to the center of the state.

