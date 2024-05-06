Former Alabama star player, athletic director Hootie Ingram dies at age 90

Former Alabama football star and athletic director Cecil “Hootie” Ingram died Monday at age 90. A university spokeswoman said Ingram died at a Birmingham hospital. He was an All-Southeastern Conference defensive back who led the nation with 10 interceptions as a sophomore in 1952, a school and league single-season record that still stands. Ingram went on to work as an assistant coach at various schools before spending three seasons as Clemson’s head coach. He then worked as an SEC associate commissioner before stints as athletic director at Florida State and Alabama.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.