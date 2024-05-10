Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts to join Athletes Unlimited for AUX season

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts will make her professional softball debut with Athletes Unlimited during the organization’s AUX season in June. Fouts was on Team USA’s gold medal-winning team at the Pan-American Games in 2023. Fouts had a college record of 100-32 and was the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Pitcher of the Year in 2021. She threw a perfect game against UCLA in the 2021 World Series. She joins former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo among the new additions for the Athletes Unlimited AUX season. The competition will crown an individual champion after 18 games from June 10 to June 25.

