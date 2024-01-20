Former Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor set to transfer to Iowa

Former Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor said he is transferring to Iowa.

Proctor, who is from Des Moines, started every game at left tackle for Alabama as a freshman this season.

He told On3.com on Saturday that he committed to play for the Hawkeyes. He had announced his intentions to leave the Crimson Tide on social media on Wednesday.

A number of Alabama players have already transferred or entered the portal since the retirement of coach Nick Saban. Saban was replaced by Kalen DeBoer.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.