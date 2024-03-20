Former Alabama head coach Mike Shula an offensive analyst at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback and head coach Mike Shula has joined South Carolina as an offensive analyst this season. Gamecocks offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said Shula was with the staff when the team opened spring football practice this week. Loggains said coach Shane Beamer is always seeking people who can improve the program and Shula can do that. The Gamecocks went 5-7 a year ago, the first losing season in Beamer’s three years.

