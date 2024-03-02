Former Alabama football players thank retired coach Nick Saban for helping them reach NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some Alabama players saw the signs of Nick Saban’s impending departure from college football long before his January retirement announcement. Others were every bit as surprised as the general public. Either way, the Crimson Tide players at this week’s NFL annual scouting combine shared one sentiment about their seven-time national champion coach that without Saban’s mentorship, they might not be here, preparing for a pro career.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.