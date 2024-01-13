Former Alabama assistant Travaris Robinson named Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Alabama cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson has been named Georgia’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. In the hiring announced by Georgia, Robinson will assume the role formerly held by Will Muschamp, who will move into a defensive analyst position in order to spend more time with his family. Muschamp’s son, Whit, will be a freshman on Vanderbilt’s team. Muschamp had been co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann, who now will share leadership of the defense with Robinson. Robinson was South Carolina’s defensive coordinator from 2016-2020 before working for one year as Miami’s cornerbacks coach and three seasons at Alabama.

