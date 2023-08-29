Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson released by Yankees after playing just 33 games this year

DETROIT (AP) — Third baseman Josh Donaldson’s unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released. The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022. Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder.

