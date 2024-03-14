Former 49ers DT Arik Armstead agrees to a 3-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars, AP source says

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates a hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The 49ers are planning to cut their longest tenured player by releasing defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a salary cap move. A person informed of the team's decision said Armstead will be released and hit the open market after the start of the new league year, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Arik Armstead’s unemployment lasted roughly a day. A person with knowledge of the decision says the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with the former San Francisco defensive tackle on a three-year, $51 million contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the move. The 49ers released Armstead to create salary cap space when the new league year began. He will now switch coasts and reunite with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, who drafted Armstead with the 17th overall pick in 2015. If healthy, Armstead should provide a huge addition for a team that ranked 25th in the league last season with 40 sacks.

