Former 2-time All-Star Josh Harrison signs minor league deal with AL West-leading Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The AL West-leading Texas Rangers have signed former two-time All-Star infielder Josh Harrison to a minor league contract. The move comes two weeks after Harrison was released by the Philadelphia Phillies. Harrison hit .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games this season for the Phillies. The journeyman infielder was designated for assignment and then released by the Phillies when they made moves to clear a spot on their roster for newly acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen. The 36-year-old Harrison is a .270 career hitter. He has 73 homers and 388 RBIs over 1,208 games with six different teams during his 13-year big league career.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.