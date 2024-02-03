Formann scores 27 points, No. 6 Colorado women edge Washington State 63-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Frida Formann matched her career high with 27 points and No. 6 Colorado pulled out a 63-57 win over Washington State. The Buffaloes put together a 7-0 in the last minute with Formann making five free throws, to ice a game that prior to that never had a lead larger than six points. Tara Wallack scored 19 points to lead the Cougars and Eleonora Villa and Astera Tuhina both had 15. Tuhina returned after missing seven games with an injury, stepping back into the starting lineup to replace Charlisse Leger-Walker, who was lost for the season in last Sunday’s historic win over No. 2 UCLA. Wallack had consecutive layups and Tuhina had a jumper that had the Cougars on top 50-48 near the midway point of the fourth quarter but Formann drained two more 3s to grab the lead for good, 54-50.

