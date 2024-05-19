Forget the Triple Crown. Even the Derby-Preakness double has been too much to ask of late

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness has turned into a quite a spoiler lately on the road to the Triple Crown. Mystik Dan’s 2 1/4-length defeat Saturday marked the sixth consecutive year the Kentucky Derby winner failed to win the Preakness. This time it was Seize the Grey and Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas who beat the Derby winner in the Triple Crown’s middle race at Pimlico. Mystik Dan finished a solid second, but couldn’t catch the front-running Seize the Grey. Mystik Dan barely held off Catching Freedom for second.

