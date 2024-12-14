Forgan and Kirkby win another World Cup luge doubles medal for the US, placing 3rd in Oberhof

OBERHOF, Germany (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby of the U.S. won a bronze medal in a World Cup women’s doubles luge race Saturday, their second podium finish in three races this season. The Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp won the race, with the German team of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal finishing second for the third consecutive race. In other World Cup races, Germany won competitions Saturday in men’s doubles luge, women’s monobob and two-man bobsled. Kaysha Love had a sixth-place finish in monobob to lead the American bobsledders on Saturday.

