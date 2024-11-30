Forgan and Kirkby win a World Cup women’s doubles luge gold for the US

LILLEHAMMER, Norway (AP) — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby became the first Americans to win a World Cup luge gold medal on foreign soil in nearly seven years, prevailing in the season-opening women’s doubles race. It was part of a two-medal day for USA Luge. Emily Sweeney took silver in the women’s singles event. The last World Cup gold for USA Luge was Dec. 8, 2023, when the men’s doubles team of Zachary DiGregorio and Sean Hollander won on home ice in Lake Placid, New York. The most recent one before that was Summer Britcher’s gold in a women’s sprint race at Lillehammer on Jan. 21, 2018.

