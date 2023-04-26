Forest rallies for 3-1 win in EPL, Williams hospitalized

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone after rallying to beat Brighton 3-1. The win was marred by what looked like a serious injury to Forest defender Neco Williams. He was carried off on a stretcher in the second half after colliding with teammate Brennan Johnson and has been taken to the hospital. Forest ended a four-match losing run to climb above Everton and Leicester and out of the bottom three by one point in a tight relegation race that looks likely to go to the final weekend. Forest recovered from conceding the opening goal to 18-year-old Argentine Facundo Buonanotte in the 38th.

