Forest owner gets stadium ban after Fulham tunnel incident. Nuno touchline ban for Brighton red card

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — The owner of Nottingham Forest has been given a five-match stadium ban in the latest sanction against the Premier League club in recent weeks. Evangelos Marinakis was charged by the English Football Association for misconduct after Forest’s 1-0 home loss to Fulham last month in a match decided by a contentious, VAR-awarded penalty. The governing body claimed his behavior around the tunnel area after the match was “improper” but didn’t give specific details. Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was given a separate punishment on Friday after being sent off in his team’s 2-2 draw with Brighton last month. The FA said Nuno’s two-match touchline ban activated a further one-match touchline ban, which had been suspended, making three in total.

