Forest Green apologizes to fans after its FA Cup match is called off because of investigation

LONDON (AP) — Forest Green’s FA Cup match with Blackpool has been called off because of a Football Association investigation. The fourth-tier English soccer club announced the news on Friday. No details of the investigation were revealed but Forest Green said it would comply with the FA and has apologized to fans of both clubs. The second-round match had been scheduled to be played at third-tier Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Saturday.

